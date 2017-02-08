Texas Reviews Controversial Bathroom Bill

Texas lawmakers are debating a bathroom bill that would require people to use bathrooms that correspond to their biological sex. Critics argue Senate Bill 6 discriminates against transgender people, but advocates say its about making bathrooms safe.

The legislation's Senate sponsor, Republican Lois Kolkhorst of Brenham, Tex. says support for the bill is growing.

"I've had many conversations with women who are starting to realize this is truly about keeping men out of women's locker rooms, out of the restrooms and out of the showers, especially those we find in our public school arena," Kolkhorst said. "Just last week here in Austin we saw a 30-year old was arrested after taking lewd photos of a young girl after he had entered one of the restrooms."

However, some critics argue the bill would be a heavy price for business owners who would have to enforce the rule.

The Texas Association of Business says the bill would force the state to lose millions, if not, billions of dollars should it pass. However, PolitiFact Texas found that to be untrue and said some evidence was "shaky."

Texas lieutenant governor Dan Patrick supports the law and sees no reason for critics to think the state would lose millions and billions of dollars.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that passage of Senate Bill 6 will have any economic impact on Texas," he said in a hearing earlier this week. "They've lost their argument. It's gone."

Patrick believes the bill will get passed despite it not being a priority item for governor Abbott or house speaker, Joe Straus.