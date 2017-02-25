This Child's Letter Found In A Bible Sparks a Prayer Chain

When Charles Brodberg and his fiancé Melissa Smith stopped at a chapel in Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital they did not expect to be asking all their friends and family to pray for a stranger.

It all started when the Cadillac, Michigan couple found a letter to God within the pages of a Bible.

It was written by a young girl named Bianca who asked God to heal her Dad and heal her parent's marriage.

"I noticed a large Bible on a podium off to the side and I started filing through the pages looking for a certain verse when this piece of paper fell from the book, I picked it up and started reading it and noticed that it was written by what seemed to be a small child," Charles told UpliveNorth.com.

It touched the couple's heart and they shared it on social media with the hopes that others would pray for the young girl and her family.

Charles said that because the couple are Christians they "definitely" wanted to pray.

"It was just a sweet gesture from what seemed to be such a young girl, but a very concerned young girl who's father is apparently sick and her parents must be having troubles as well," he said.

"I just thought it needed to be shared with others and maybe someone would know who this is, maybe we could find out if things worked out or not for her family. Melissa and I, being Christians, definitely prayed for them," he continued. "It's not very often, I don't think, that a young child would understand enough about such a situation to do such a thing. It just got our old heartstrings where it counts."

