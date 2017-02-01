Tillerson Confirmed, Democrats Boycott Other Trump Cabinet Votes

The U.S. Senate has confirmed former Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson as U.S. Secretary of State. The vote was 56-43.

While four Democrats voted in favor of Tillerson, most Democrats opposed his nomination because of his business ties to Russia and his perceived lack of enthusiasm for a continuation of economic sanctions against Moscow.

Sen. Ben Cardin, the Foreign Relations Committee's top Democrat, says he feared Tillerson would be a "yes man" and would not be able to prevent Trump from pursuing a misguided foreign policy that leads the country "on a march of folly."

Also in the Senate on Wednesday, Democrats boycotted committee votes for other Trump cabinet nominees.

H.H.S. and Treasury

An absence of all committee Democrats did not prevent the U.S. Senate Finance Committee from approving the nominations of both Congressman Tom Price for Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury Secretary.

The boycott tactic surprised Finance committee Chairman Sen. Orin Hatch (R) Utah who was forced to suspend the rules so the vote could proceed. Republicans approved the two nominations 14-0 saying both men had been thoroughly vetted for their cabinet positions.

Democrats said their boycott was necessary because both men had misled Congress.

"We have great concern that Sen. Hatch is asking us to vote on two nominees today who have out-and-out lied to our committee," said Sen. Sherrod Brown (D) Ohio.

At issue was contradictory information about Price and allegations that he was offered a discount on a biomedical company stock purchase.

Also, Democrats expressed concerns about statements Mnuchin made to Congress about his leadership at One West Bank and the bank's rapid processing of mortgage foreclosure documents.

A Mnuchin spokesman said the Treasury Secretary nominee had "repeatedly and comprehensively responded" to all committee requests and that Mnuchin is "well-qualified" to lead the department.

Angered by the committee boycott, Chairman Hatch blasted the Democrat's for missing the confirmation votes. He referred to his colleagues as "idiots" and their actions "pathetic."

"The Democrat seats on the finance committee--they are all now occupied by the Senate Minority Leader and all of them appear ready to leap off whatever cliff he designates even if it means breaching the good faith that has long been the hallmark of this committee," he said.

Senate Republicans claimed the Democrats were just trying to delay the inevitable--grasping at straws to slow down the confirmation process and harm the governing ability of President Trump.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R) Kentucky suggested the Democrats would always find an excuse to prevent the nominations from moving forward.

"If it wasn't that, it would be something else," he said.

EPA Director

Democrats also boycotted a committee vote scheduled for Scott Pruitt, President Trump's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Pruitt is the Oklahoma Attorney General who has often been at odds with the EPA over excessive environmental regulations in his state.

Senator John Barrasso (R) Wyoming called the boycott "nothing more than political theater at the expense of working on issues we care about."

But Democrats said Pruitt had failed to provide them with substantive answers to questions about his positions on lead gasoline, air-pollution and toxic chemicals. They questioned his commitment to uphold environmental protections already in place.

Republican Senator from Mississippi, Roger Wicker predicts Pruitt's confirmation eventually will move past the Environment and Public Works Committee for a full Senate vote.

He blamed the delay on the Democrat's "disappointment with the results of the November election."

Attorney General

Meanwhile, on a party vote of 11-9, the Senate Judiciary Committee approved Senator Jeff Sessions for U.S. Attorney General. The committee hearing was contentious with Sen. Al Franken (D) Minnesota saying he wasn't confident that Senator Sessions "is able to separate fact from fiction and speak truth to power."

Because of his early support for Donald Trump's presidential campaign, committee Democrats expressed concerns over Session's ability to be an independent attorney general--one that would serve the best interests of the people of the United States rather than those of President Trump.

Some also voiced worries over his commitment to civil rights and they accused Sessions of helping the president draft the order for firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

"To suggest he didn't have an impact on these executive orders is misleading," Sen. Dick Durbin (D) Illinois said. "He had indirect influence at the highest level."



In response, committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R) Iowa said Sessions "was not involved" in drafting the order against Yates.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) South Carolina wanted to know why advising the president would disqualify Sessions from becoming attorney general. He added that John F. Kennedy had chosen his brother, Bobby Kennedy to be his attorney general and committee member Sen. Patrick Leahy (D) Vermont was okay with that decision.

The nomination is now headed to the full senate for a vote. Sessions is almost certain to gain confirmation because Republicans hold a 52-seat majority and no GOP members have said they will defect from party ranks and vote against him. One Democrat--Sen. Joe Manchin (D) West Virginia says he will vote to confirm.

Secretary of Education

At least two Republicans are expected to defect from party ranks in an upcoming committee vote on Betsy Devos, Trump's pick for Education Secretary.

Sen. Susan Collins (R) Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) Alaska both announced from the Senate floor on Wednesday that they will oppose her nomination.

Collins said it was a "very difficult decision" and Murkowski said she would vote no because Devos has been "so immersed in the discussion of vouchers.

If no other Republican breaks ranks, Devos would still win confirmation because a 50-50 tie would force Vice President Mike Pence to support the president's nominee with a tie-breaking "yes" vote.



