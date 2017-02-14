Tim Tebow Gives Special Needs Kids Their Own 'Night to Shine' 

TEXAS – Tim Tebow's foundation hosted its second annual Night to Shine Friday. The event spanned across 11 countries and served 75,000 children with special needs.

The event aims to use Valentine's weekend to celebrate God's love for children who are often overlooked.

"I think it's important because a lot of the time they hear 'no.' That is common word they hear," Karen Lopes, director of the special needs ministry at Houston's Chapelwood Methodist Church, told CBN News.

"It's a night for them, a night to shine (and see) that they are loved and accepted," he added.

Over 70,000 volunteers work to pull off the event, which is designed to celebrate not only special needs children – but also their parents.

"They care for them 24-7 and we should be caring the parents as well," Lopes said.

The proms are held on one night. And while most are in the United States, there are celebrations in South Africa, Kenya, Uganda, the Philippines, Haiti, Ecuador and Peru.

Tebow personally attended proms in Haiti, Florida and Arkansas.

Tom and Clarice Matter are the parents of child who attended the Night to Shine.

The husband and wife told CBN News, "When you discover you have a child that's not exactly the child you expected to have in life. You have to grieve for that child that you don't have before you can embrace the child you do have. And once you embrace the child you do have, you realize what a blessing it is to have {the child} in your life."

The night included face painting, photo booths – and, of course, a dance floor. That's where CBN News' Angela Zatopek happened to meet prom queen Michelle.

"See, I don't feel like special needs," she told CBN News. "I feel like a normal person -- not special needs. At my prom in high school, I never had a special needs prom. I feel like a queen in a royal palace."

"Thank you so much for this opportunity, Tim Tebow," Michelle added. "This means the world to me."

