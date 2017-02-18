Trade Center Bomber Omar Abdel-Rahman Dies in U.S. Prison

Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, the man behind the World Trade Center bombing in 1993, has died at 78 in federal prison.

Fox News reports that Abdel-Rahman, died from natural causes Saturday at Butner Federal Medical Center in North Carolina, where he was serving a life sentence.

The Egyptian-born terrorist, also known as "The Blind Sheik" was convicted in 1995 of plotting attacks throughout New York City. He also masterminded the 1993 World Trade Center attack which killed six people and injured more than 1,000 others.

Despite his imprisonment, he still served as a spiritual leader for radical Muslims.

Abdel-Rahman spent his entire life studying Islam and was highly educated. He studied at Cairo University's School of Theology and later earned a doctorate from Al-Azhar University in Cairo

He later went to Afghanistan, where he forged a relationship with Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden.

Bin Laden called Abdel-Rahman the inspiration for the fateful September 11 attacks which destroyed the World Trade Center.

Despite his ties to terrorism he is still revered by many in Egypt.