What's the Truth About Sweden?

President Donald Trump's remarks about Swedish immigration led to critical responses from Sweden and members of the mainstream media in the U.S. and abroad.

During his rally Saturday at the Melbourne/Orlando airport, the president said, "You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening--last night in Sweden, Sweden. Who would believe this?"

Trump's critics quickly pointed out there were no acts of terrorism committed in Sweden the night before. "What has Trump been smoking?" the former Swedish foreign minister tweeted.

The president clarified by tweeting he wasn't referring to terrorism, but a news program about Sweden that he had viewed Friday night on the Fox News Channel.

The Washington Post and others felt obliged to do stories to set the record straight. They reported that there is no evidence that a massive influx of immigrants--especially from Muslim-majority countries -- has caused an uptick in crime in Sweden.

The Post quoted various sources indicating violent crimes and assaults against females have actually declined in Sweden since the 1980s.

But The Washington Post failed to cite a March 2015 report which showed 77 percent of the rapes in Sweden were committed by 2 percent of the Muslim male population.

CBN News European Correspondent Dale Hurd--fresh back from Germany--has traveled extensively to Scandinavia in recent years. He discussed the president's Sweden remarks with Chief International Correspondent Gary Lane.

Are the president's facts accurate and does he have a reason for concern? And what did Europeans tell Hurd about Trump's policy to place travel restrictions on people from seven terrorist nations?

