Trump Reversal of Trans Bathroom Order Could Mean This for Health Care Providers

President Donald Trump's decision to reverse President Barack Obama's transgender directive could impact Christian health care providers.

The government has until next week to appeal a federal judge's decision that would force doctors and hospitals to facilitate gender transitions regardless of their religious beliefs.



The Christian Medical and Dental Association, the Franciscan Alliance, a network of Catholic hospitals, and five states are plaintiffs in the case.

Attorney Stephanie Barclay of the Becket Fund, a legal group that defends religious rights, said medical professionals whose faith motivates them to help people shouldn't be required to provide services they believe are harmful or wrong.

Meanwhile, the White House announced that the Trump administration is working on a new set of guidelines on the use of school bathrooms for transgender students.

Evangelicals, along with conservative and family groups, are celebrating Trump's decision to reverse the order.

Ryan Anderson with the Heritage Foundation praised the move.



"The Trump administration is doing the right thing in correcting Obama's unlawful overreach, which imposed a one-sided solution on all 50 states," he said. "Parents and teachers in local schools now can work to find win-win solutions that protect the dignity, privacy, and safety of all students."