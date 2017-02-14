Why Most Americans Believe a Heartbeat Should Mean No Abortion

A remarkable new study from the Barna group reveals that 69 percent of Americans believe unborn babies with heartbeats should not be aborted.

The study comes as the U.S. House of Representatives is set to discuss the "Heartbeat Bill" this Thursday, a law that would protect babies in the womb with a detectable heartbeat..

The bill has support from nearly every side on the political spectrum. A majority of Republicans, Independents, and Democrats are behind it.

"The heartbeat is the medical measurement of life," stated Janet Porter, President of Faith2Action and author of the Heartbeat Bill. "It's the reason you've never been to the funeral of someone with a heartbeat."

Porter says a baby's heartbeat is a signal no one can ignore.

"Like an SOS telegraph, the child in the womb is sending a signal we can no longer ignore. To deny it is to deny science," she said.



The Heartbeat bill is a loud message to politicians.

"The Heartbeat Bill has given a voice to babies in the womb and to mothers like me who were never told about their unborn child's beating heart before taking their life," said Rachelle Heidlebaugh, Legislative Director of Faith2Action.

Porter says it isn't about laws, it is about saving vulnerable lives.

"I urge Congress to pass the common sense Heartbeat Bill--the first step to make America safe again," she said.