Winter Whiplash as Huge Snowstorm Swallows Heat Wave

Snow hit parts of the northeast today, giving some locals winter whiplash after the nice warm weather they have been experiencing over the last few days.

New York, Boston, and Philadelphia prepared for the snowstorm that struck Thursday morning.

The storm is said to be the heaviest snowfall the northeast has seen this winter.

The three cities have also canceled public school for the day. New York could see a total of ten inches of snow, and other areas like Philadelphia could get up to 6-inches of snow.

Snow emergencies have also been declared in Boston and Philadelphia, not allowing cars to park along major roads to help with snow plowing operations.

As the weather has gotten worse, travel is coming to a halt with over 3,100 flights canceled, according to FlightStats.

"As the storm intensifies, winds will increase Thursday, especially near the coast, creating near-blizzard like conditions from eastern Long Island northward along coastal New England," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Erickson said.

If you have to go out, take your time and drive safely. (This truck-vs-pole accident happened in the Sunbury area this AM.) #snowstorm pic.twitter.com/GjJFUGGv4h — PPL Electric (@PPLElectric) February 9, 2017

Stay safe this morning, New York City. This is a serious storm. Allow extra time on your commute. Use public transportation if possible. — Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) February 9, 2017

Residents across the northeast are being told to stay home and avoid travel if at all possible.

"It's crazy I've been sick for three weeks because of this weather I think. Cold, hot. Cold, hot. We just need consistency," one frustrated northerner said.