Alabama Supreme Court Affirms Rights of Unborn Children

Alabama's Supreme Court has ruled unanimously, upholding the rights of unborn children as human beings.

The case centers around a mother, Kimberly Stinnett, who is suing a gynecologist, accusing the doctor of aborting her unborn baby against her wishes.

Liberty Counsel reports that the doctor, who was not Stinnett's regular physician, suspected a serious complication known as ectopic pregnancy and administered a drug designed to abort the fetus.

Stinnett's regular doctor later determined she was not experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.

A lower court had dismissed the case. But Alabama Supreme Court justices say the case can proceed because state law affirms that unborn children have human rights "at any stage of development, regardless of viability."

Alabama Supreme Court Justice Thomas Parker also wrote a concurring opinion defending unborn life and declaring the "viability" standard in Roe v. Wade to be faulty.

"Unborn children, whether they have reached the ability to survive outside their mother's womb or not, are human beings and thus persons entitled to the protections of the law - both civil and criminal," Parker wrote.

"Members of the judicial branch of Alabama should do all within their power to dutifully ensure that the laws of Alabama are applied equally to protect the most vulnerable members of our society, both born and unborn," he continued.