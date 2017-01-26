Awkward: Women's March Protesters Asked About the Unborn… and Just Watch

WARNING: The following story and video contain adult content.

—

A video featuring a woman's visit on Saturday to the Phoenix, Arizona, rally in support of the Women's March on Washington has been going viral over the past 24 hours — and when you watch it you'll understand why.

The clip, which features nothing short of a series of awkward exchanges between Sheologians podcast host Summer White and some of the protesters at the event, has already received more than 409,000 views on Facebook — not all that surprising considering the intriguing exchanges that unfolded between the two ideologically opposed parties.

According to an official description of the video, White "spoke to men and women about their pro-choice positions, reproductive rights and feminism." The text goes on to proclaim that viewers "won't believe what happened when these women were challenged."

Indeed, the clip includes some uncomfortable moments, as White asks women and men, alike, a series of questions, including: "Are you pro-choice?" "Why should you be able to murder your baby?" "You don't think poor children should be alive?" "Is a baby in the womb a person or no?" and "Do you think that women in the womb have any rights?"

It was the latter question that sparked the most heated response. Watch the video below:

As has been extensively reported, the Women's March galvanized opponents of President Donald Trump and brought together pockets of people across America x1F;— and around the globe. While those individuals rallied around a variety of topics, including abortion access, there has also been no shortage of critique of their movement, as seen in the video.

Abortion has been dominating headlines of late, with Trump gaining attention for re-instating the so-called Mexico City policy, which bans federal funding or aid to international nonprofits that either provide or promote abortion by offering patients information about the procedure.

Additionally, a new poll found that the majority of Americans want to see significant restrictions on abortion.

—

Other Must-Read Stories:

– One of Trump's First Official Acts as President Cracked Down on Abortion — Here are the Details

– Majority of Clinton Supporters Want Significant Restrictions on Abortion, Poll Finds

– Beautiful: Two Years After Losing Both Young Children, Couple Announces They're Pregnant… With TWINS!

– Trump's Harshest Christian Critics React to His Inauguration

– Is Watching Church Online Really the Same as Going in Person?

Billy Hallowell Twitter: @BillyHallowell

Billy Hallowell has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite and on FoxNews.com, among other outlets. Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York.