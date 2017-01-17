Beautiful Photos Capture Precious 11 Days These Parents NEVER Expected to Have with Their Son

An Ohio photographer captured an infant’s final moments of life in a series of beautiful photos.

Lyndsay and Matthew Bretlinger struggled for years to have children, and last month, the couple received two blessings in the form of twins – a boy and a girl, WKRC reported.

Doctors initially told the soon-to-be parents that their son, who they named William, would be stillborn, But the couple was able to take both their babies home after they were born on Dec. 17.



Credit: Lindsey Brown Photography



Due to a heart condition, William died 11 days later. But, photographer Lindsey Brown heard about the family’s heart-wrenching situation and decided to do something about it – and moved the twins to the top of her to-do list, she told the Independent Journal Review.

Brown’s photos showcase two infants, wrapped in different-colored swaddles. Baby brother and sister appear serene as they lie next to each other.

The parents were “extremely strong” during the photo shoot, Brown said.

“They truly acted and treated both babies like nothing was wrong,” she said, adding that it “melted” her heart to watch them. Brown was in tears by the end of the session, she said.



Credit: Lindsey Brown Photography



Brown’s favorite shot is a solo one of William, who is looking directly at the camera. In the photo, William seems as if he is “just trying to take it all in,” she said.

“Almost as if he knew his time here on earth was going to be brief,” Brown added.

Matthew said his time with his son, however short-lived, were the happiest days of his life.

“Pictures are just memories,” said Brown. “I know how much people cherish them, so I was really glad I was able to do that for them.”



Credit: Lindsey Brown Photography



