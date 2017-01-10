'Believe' is Much More Than a Motto for Clemson's Coach

Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney has had a one-word message he's tried to drill in the minds of his players. It's the same message he put on a large wooden sign in the team's meeting the first day he took over as the head of the Tigers' football program back in 2008.

BELIEVE.

There are no shortage of believers in "The Swinney Way" now that he's guided Clemson to the national championship - its first in 35 years. However, those thinking that BELIEVE is a slogan limited to pregame pep talks may be missing the point.

The 47-year-old head coach is an outpsoken Christian, who brings his faith into the locker room. In fact, he's permitted players to be baptized in team facilities. Swinney has also invited members of the Tigers to organize team devotionals, host Bible studies, and drive others to "Church Days."

The BELIEVE culture is so strong that Swinney has drawn the ire of the killjoys from the Freedom From Religion Foundation, who felt that Swinney's actions were "unconstitutional." In 2014, the FFRF faxed a letter demanding that Clemson, as a public university, clamp down on these "religious activities." They said that "Christian worship seems interwoven into the Clemson's football program."

Administrators for the university responded by saying there have been no complaints amongst the athletes, and that the religious events are purely voluntary. For Swinney's part, he refused to back down. He said that he recruited players of many faiths - then added that "recruits and their families want - and deserve - to know who you are as a person, not just what kind of coach you are. I try to be a good example to others, and I work hard to live my life according to my faith."

As National Review author David French put it, "in other words, Swinney is a Christian, and he's not going to hide that fact from recruits, their families, or the public."