California IDs Could Offer Third Gender Option if Bill Becomes Law

If two lawmakers have their way, California would be the first state to include a third gender option on state ID documents.

State Sen. Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, and state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, coauthored SB 179.

If passed, a non-binary gender marker option would be added to driver's licenses, birth certificates, identity cards and gender change court orders.

Atkins says the bill would also make it easier to change genders on those documents.

Atkins told The Associated Press that transgender people encounter discrimination during their daily routines when they use IDs that do not match the gender they appear to be.

She also said the measure would assist transgender people and those who do not identify as either male or female in getting official documents that line up with their gender identity.

The bill would also permit minors to apply to change the gender on their birth certificates.

Equality California, an organization that promotes LGBT rights, is co-sponsoring Atkins' bill. Jo Michael, the group's legislative manager, said the bill would be the first of its kind in the U.S.

"As a person who identifies as transgender and is non-binary, this piece of legislation is important to me on a personal level," Michael said during a press conference on the bill.

"For the first time, Californians could have accurate gender markers that truly reflect who we are," Michael continued.

But the California Family Council, a conservative Christian group, opposes including a third gender option on state documents.

"We believe government documents need to reflect biological facts for identification and medical purposes," California Family Council CEO Jonathan Keller said in a statement on SB 179. "Laws like this will simply erase any meaningful gender definitions, if being male or female is completely divorced from biological facts."