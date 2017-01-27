Can't Make It to the March for Life? Follow Along Here

FAITHWIRE -

The March for Life is getting increased attention this year on the heels of the Women's March and news that Vice President Mike Pence will be the first-ever sitting president or vice-president to speak at the rally.

And while tens of thousands of pro-life individuals are expected to attend the March for Life on Friday in Washington, D.C., many of you might not be able to make the trek to the nation's capital today — and that's okay.

That's exactly why Faithwire put together this post in an effort to help you virtually connect with the event, so you can watch the crowds, speeches and addresses as they unfold.

We will also be on the scene covering the event, sharing photos, videos and plenty more via my Twitter and Facebook accounts. Additionally, you can also monitor ongoing social chatter via the #WhyWeMarch hashtag. Check out that feed below:



Tweets by March_for_Life

Portions of the event will also be livestreamed on the March for Life Facebook page, which you can follow here.

And that's not all: If you're an Instagram fan, you can check out the March for Life there, too, to keep up with photos and videos emerging from the event. The March for Life has also published a list of things people who can't come in person can still do.

Here's a schedule and speaker roster as well:

Schedule

11:45 a.m. Musical Opening with Transform DJs

12:00 p.m. Rally Program

1:00 p.m. March up Constitution Avenue to Supreme Court and Capitol Building

3:00 p.m. Silent No More testimonies outside U.S. Supreme Court

3:30 p.m. Visit your Representative or Senator to advocate for life

Speakers

Kellyanne Conway, Senior Counselor to President Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York City.

Benjamin Watson, Tight End for the Baltimore Ravens.

Abby Johnson, Former Planned Parenthood Director and founder of "And Then There Were None".

Karyme Lozano, Mexican telenovela star.

Eric Metaxas, #1 New York Times Bestselling Author and host of The Eric Metaxas Show.

Bishop Vincent Mathews Jr., President at Church of God In Christ World Missions.

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA).

Rep. Mia Love (R-UT).

Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

—

