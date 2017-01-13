Churches in South Florida Rally Around Victims of Airport Shooting

Church United, a collaborative unity movement that includes over 50 churches in South Florida, is mobilizing to serve the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

"These days it seems as if churches are known more for what they are against than what they are for...as the over 85 pastors of Church United, we grieve the horrific acts of violence that occurred in the Fort Lauderdale airport," said Pastor Edwin Copeland, Director of the Church United movement.

"We are in shock and mourn with those who are mourning. Fort Lauderdale, South Florida is our home. We live, work, raise our families and worship here. Its pain is our pain," Copeland continued.

This weekend over 25 local churches are taking a special offering to pay the medical expenses for the six trauma patients injured in the shooting.

The goal is $75,000 and any excess will be put in a "Church Mercy Fund" held by The National Christian Foundation of South Florida for use towards the next tragedy or emergency event.

"This outreach, this gift, is a tangible, outward expression of the larger vision of Church United - a movement to see the Churches of our community come together to connect, collaborate and celebrate with one another. Driven by the simple guiding principle that no one single denomination or key leader is going to bring about tangible change to this region, Church United believes that we are all stronger together. For us, this gift is an outward expression of an inward conviction that the Church is the hope of the world," said Copeland.