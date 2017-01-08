Co-Designer of Dolce & Gabbana Slams Instragram Followers After Criticism of Melania Trump

When critics threated to boycott fashion house Dolce and Gabbana for dressing future First Lady Melania Trump on New Year's Eve, Stefano Gabbana, co-designer of the brand, shot back on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Gabbana posted a photograph of President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania on his Instagram account.

The photo shows the Trumps celebrating the occasion at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, with Melania Trump wearing a black D&G cocktail dress from the company's Cruise collection, according to Breitbart.

Melania Trump #DGwoman ❤❤❤❤❤ thank you #madeinitaly A photo posted by stefanogabbana (@stefanogabbana) on Jan 1, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

Gabbana captioned the photo: "Melania Trump #DGWoman thank you #madeinitaly," along with several heart emojis.

The post drew a high number of supportive comments, but a few of Gabbana's followers said that they would never buy any of his products or wear his clothes.

One commenter compared Melania Trump to Eva Braun, the girlfriend of Adolph Hitler.

"How many stupid and ignorant people r on Instagram!!!" Gabbana wrote back in one of the comments. "Please if you don't like my post unfollow me… thank you."

Gabbana is one of a number of designers who have decided to design for the future First Lady.

Shortly after Trump's win over Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, American designer Sophie Theallet urged her fellow designers not to design for the future First Lady.

"As one who celebrates and strives for diversity, individual freedom and respect for all lifestyles, I will not participate in dressing or associating in any way with the next First Lady," Theallet wrote. "The rhetoric of racism, sexism, and xenophobia unleashed by her husband's presidential campaign are incompatible with the shared values we live by. I encourage my fellow designers to do the same."

Designers Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs have said they would not dress Melania Trump. Tommy Hilfiger and Diane von Furstenburg have thrown their support behind her and said they would be glad to design for her.