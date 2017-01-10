Dallas Soccer Player Flung 30 Feet By Car While Trying to Help Stranded Driver

A Dallas soccer player was hit and thrown 30 feet by a car while trying to help a stranded driver.

Midfielder Ryan Hollingshead, his wife and infant son were going to help a friend who was having car trouble on the roads, but they also came across another stalled car on the Bush Tollway because of snow troubles.

"He got hit and went 30 feet in the air, landed and his first thought was, 'I'm probably dead," said his teammate Tesho Akindele who visited Hollingshead in the hospital.

"The entire FC Dallas family is thinking of Ryan and his wife, Taylor. We are praying for a swift recovery and are looking forward to seeing him back on the pitch for our club," FC Dallas president Dan Hunt told Dallas/Ft. Worth television station WFAA.

"He fractured his cervical vertebrae, C2, C3 and C4. And they said he's only going to be in a neck brace for six to eight weeks," Hunt explained told the city's Fox affiliate.

"What was scary is he said for the first 30 seconds he had no feeling in his entire body, and then it started coming back," Hunt added.

Hunt praised Hollingshead calling him the most versatile soccer player on the squad and a rising star.

Hollingshead is called "Church" by his teammates. When he and his wife were engaged, they spent a month in Haiti on a mission trip. After finishing college soccer, he was drafted by FC Dallas to turn it down to help his brother start a church in Sacramento. He joined the team a year later.

"He's the kind of guy, if you need help, even if he doesn't know you, he's there for you," Akindele said.

Hollingshead was released from the hospital. He's reportedly not having surgery but will have to wear a neck brace for six to eight weeks. He is said to be resting at home and is just happy to be alive. The team's season starts in February and Hollingshead should be able to join them again by April.