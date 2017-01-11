Displaying
Dr. Linda Mintle: Why Divorces Spike in January and February

Believe it or not, more couples file for divorce in January and February than any other time of year.

Couples often try to make their relationships work over the holidays - mostly for the kids. But when January hits, they call it quits.

Click play to watch Dr. Linda Mintle discuss why couples divorce in January, and what you can do to strengthen your own marriage relationship.

Family therapist and best-selling author Linda Mintle with CBN News about why divorces spike this time of year, and what you can do to strengthen your relationship so you don't end up in divorce court.

 

Submitted by escamp on

