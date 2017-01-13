Evangelical Leaders Oppose Legislation Compromising on LGBT and Religious Rights

Some of the most influential conservative Christians in the country say they won't compromise on LGBT and religious rights.

Leaders from nearly 90 evangelical seminaries, publications, ministries and churches--as well as Catholic and Orthodox clergy--signed a statement last month rejecting any legal efforts to protect sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI), according to Christianity Today.

“We believe that proposed SOGI laws, including those narrowly crafted, threaten fundamental freedoms,” they wrote as part of the “Preserve Freedom, Reject Coercion” campaign, hosted by the Colson Center for Christian World View.

This comes after months of conversations trying to bring religious leaders and LGBT advocates together to come up with legal protections that cover both sides.

Christianity Today reports that the Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) spearheaded discussion of a potential nationwide 'Fairness for All' law.

Many of those who signed the statement rejecting a law that also includes LGBT protections are members and affiliates of CCCU and they declare that "any ostensible protections for religious liberty appended to such laws are inherently inadequate and unstable.”

In response to the “Preserve Freedom” statement, Shapri LoMaglio, the CCCU’s vice president for government and external relations, said, "We are continuing to explore Fairness for All as well as all legislative and legal options that could help secure long-term, comprehensive, and robust religious liberty protections for our institutions. We are committed to identifying the best solution to accomplish these goals, not a particular solution."

Those who oppose the 'Fairness for All' legislation worry the government will use a SOGI law to further persecute anyone who goes against it, such as institutions or businesses owned by people of faith who don't want to serve LGBT individuals.

"We have seen in particular how these laws are used by the government in an attempt to compel citizens to sacrifice their deepest convictions on marriage and what it means to be male and female, people who serve everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, but who cannot promote messages, engage in expression, or participate in events that contradict their beliefs or their organization's guiding values," The Colson Center shared in a statement.

Conservative blogger and radio host Erick Erickson wrote, "What we are finding out from the controversy over legislation to protect religious freedom is this: You will be made to care. There will be no middle ground."