'Every Tree in My Yard Was Down.' South Struggles to Recover from Deadly Storms

Residents in the southern U.S. are still digging out and trying to recover from deadly storms and tornadoes that struck the region this past weekend. At least 20 people were killed in Georgia and Mississippi.

For many, the damage to their homes and lives is overwhelming.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on location, offering them hope and a helping hand.

Volunteers from the aid organization are helping survivors like Georgia resident Marty McKimmey clean up from the storms and tornadoes.

The Albany resident escaped the storm without injury. He took cover when he heard what sounded like a freight train coming.

"It lasted about a minute and a half, two minutes...and when I came out, every tree in my yard was down," he recalled.

McKimmey's home suffered only minor roof damage, but he lost about 20 large pine trees and two oaks.

He said he'd never have enough money or ability to remove the downed trees. One company wanted to charge McKimmey $22,000 to do the work.

That's when Operation Blessing volunteers moved into action.

McKimmey was touched by their kindness and help.

"It renews my faith," he insisted. "Thank you all very much."

"He also mentioned it restored hope in humanity," explained Dan Moore, Operation Blessing director of U.S. Disaster Relief. "And so, we were able to just love on him and encourage him and just let him know that he is not alone."

Moore said Operation Blessing volunteers are hard at work "with chain saw teams, blue tarp teams, debris removal, as well as salvaging personal belongings."

McKimmey is just one example of the people Operation Blessing has helped after this disaster.

And they will provide more assistance, partnering with Sherwood Baptist Church and the Home Depot Foundation in the days ahead.