Facebook Founder Mark Zuckerberg Drops Atheism and Doubts For...?

The founder and creator of Facebook has made a public declaration that he has found religion, according to the Washington Post.

On Christmas Day, Mark Zuckerberg indicated that he was celebrating the holiday when he posted a cheery message.

"Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast and me," he wrote. "Seeing the moments of joy and family shared on Facebook today is one of my favorite things about our community."

Of the 26,000 comments on the Facebook post, one reader commented asking Zuckerberg: "Aren't you an atheist?"

Zuckerberg has identified himself as an atheist for a number of years but responded to comment saying he was not.

"No," he wrote. "I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important."

Zuckerberg did not answer any further questions about what his beliefs are but did mention the name of Jesus to another follower.

"But why Facebook doesn't notify that is Jesus birthday today???," asked user JQ Goje.

"You're not friends with Jesus on Facebook?," Zuckerberg asked facetiously.

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have always put an emphasis on having moral values and even met with Pope Francis to discuss bringing communication technology to the world's poor.