GOP Continues Pro-Life Momentum, Passes Anti-Abortion Legislation

The House has passed legislation to ban the use of federal money for nearly all abortions.

The measure, which passed 238-138, would also block tax credits for some who are buying abortion coverage under Obamacare.

Republicans passed a similar bill in 2015, but President Barack Obama threatened to veto the legislation.

GOP lawmakers say the bill has a better chance under President Donald Trump, but it needs to go through the Senate first. It could face considerable opposition from Democrats.

If signed into law, it would permanently bar federal funds for any abortion coverage. It's a prohibition that is already in effect, but Congress has to renew it each year.

"Pro-life Americans struggle for the day when abortion violence will be replaced by compassion and empathy for women and respect for weak and vulnerable children in the womb," said Rep. Christopher Smith, R-N.J., who sponsored the original bill.

The legislation comes a day after Trump reinstated a ban on providing federal money to international groups that perform abortions or provide information about abortions.