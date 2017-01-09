Graham Blasts a Hollywood Superstar Over Trump, Has Message for Nation

Franklin Graham called out Meryl Streep over Facebook after her remarks regarding president-elect Donald Trump.

Graham repeated a tweet from Sean Hannity on Fox saying, "This is exactly why Hwood is DYING, what a bunch of hypocrites. Sex, violence, and drivel rule hwood. Turning the channel."

Streep called out Donald Trump for mimicking a disabled reporter after receiving her award at the Golden Globes.

"But there was one performance that stunned me, it sank its hooks in my heart, not because it was good...there was nothing good about it, but it was effective and did its job. It made it's intended audience laugh and show their teeth," Streep said about Trump making fun of a reporter on the campaign trail.

Streep said Trump's impression of the reporter broke her heart and that she couldn't, "get it out of her head, because it wasn't a movie."

She then encouraged the press to call Trump out on the carpet for "every outrage."

Graham has not stayed quiet during the 2016 election cycle, and has continued to show his support for Donald Trump leading up to the 2017 inauguration.

In a recent interview with Fox News Graham explained why he supported Donald Trump and explained how his faith effected his contribution to the election.

"God showed up, he answered the prayers of hundreds of thousands of people across this land that have been praying for this country," Franklin Graham said about the 2016 election results back in December.

"They knew the country was going in the wrong direction," Graham said.

"They were praying that God would change the direction that our nation was going," he added.

Graham also said that he believes God's hand had a say in the election results.

Graham continued to say that the country still needs God's help and that the nation is still divided.

"We need to come together as a country, there are so many international problems, domestic problems, economic problems, we need to pray," he said.

He added that on inauguration day everyone needs to come together like they did for Barack Obama.

"He won the election and he and Mike Pence will be sworn in and the process moves forward and now we need to help this nation move forward."