'I Still Feel Like I Had to Do It': Sentenced to Death, Dylann Roof Shows No Remorse

A federal jury has sentenced Dylann Roof to death for killing nine black church members at a Charleston, South Carolina, church in 2015.

Roof, who is a self-avowed white supremacist, faced either life in prison or execution for the June 2015 killing.

The Justice Department has said that he is the first person to get the death penalty for federal hate crimes.

Roof acted as his own attorney in the sentencing phase and told jurors that he did not have a mental illness.

"There is nothing wrong with me psychologically," he said.

More than a year and a half ago, the now 22-year-old sat with a Emanuel AME Church Bible study group for about 45 minutes. During the final prayer as everyone's eyes were closed, he unleashed a deadly shooting spree. He was convicted last month of all 33 federal charges against him.

Speaking to the jury, Roof did not offer apologies but instead said, "I still feel like I had to do it."



Jury members deliberated for three hours before returning with a decision.

Malcolm Graham's sister was killed by Roof and he told reporters that the jury made the right decision.

"There is no room in America's smallest jail cell for hatred, racism and discrimination," he said.



Roof also faces a state trial, where he could be sentenced with the death penalty again.