Loretta Lynch Remembers King's Dream During Church Service

Loretta Lynch gave her last speech as the Attorney General on Sunday as Americans marked Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.



She spoke at a Birmingham Alabama church that underwent some of the worst violence during the civil rights movement history, where four girls were killed when the Klu Klux Klan bombed the church.

Lynch also brought up the election and President-elect Trump during her speech, saying that more violence has been stirred among communities.

"We see anti-Semitic slurs painted on the walls of synagogues, we see bomb threats and arson directed at mosques," Lynch said.

"We cannot stop. We have to work. I know that in our pursuit of a brighter future, we still face headwinds. We still face oppositions. We see it. Waves of hatred, waves of intolerance and injustice that are still blowing in this country, and they seem to grow stronger the more that we achieve," she added.

Lynch reminded those in the church of Martin Luther King's dream.

"I've seen people speaking out, and marching, and organizing, and gathering in the time-honored tradition that has made this country stronger," she said. "That's what I've seen. And in their cries of justice, I've heard their belief that it can be attained."