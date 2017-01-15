‘We…Became Bullies’: Actress Says Hollywood’s ‘Cocky’ Anti-Trump Sentiment Had a Major Consequence

Faithwire.com - Celebrity reactions to Donald Trump’s 2016 electoral victory continue to be in no short supply, with the rhetoric surrounding the president-elect’s win seemingly coming to a head during last week’s Golden Globes ceremony when actress Meryl Streep used an acceptance speech to lambaste the future commander-in-chief.

And while much of Hollywood has joined in issuing similar anti-Trump sentiment, some singers and actors — though they might not be supportive of Trump — have struck a very different tone in recent days.

Take, for instance, actress Zoe Saldana, who reportedly said in an interview with AFP that she believes Hollywood’s negativity towards Trump upset many Americans, thus giving them empathy for the Republican businessman.

Saldana, who is no fan of the president-elect, reportedly said Trump critics might have taken Hollywood’s push-back a bit too far, saying that she’s learning from his win “with a lot of humility.” It’s unclear, however, if her comments would carry over to Streep, whom Saldana took to Twitter to compliment the day after Streep’s controversial acceptance speech.

Last night's #GoldenGlobes were inspiring. #MerylStreep you are made of gold. Thank you for your message last night. — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) January 9, 2017

Despite that praise, Saldana said some of the anti-Trump antics likely helped him among his supporters.

“We got cocky and became arrogant and we also became bullies,” she said. “We were trying to single out a man for all these things he was doing wrong…and that created empathy in a big group of people in America that felt bad for him and that are believing in his promises.”

Saldana added that she’s hoping people will stay strong and educate themselves so that the country holds on to the values of equal rights and mutual respect. And as Faithwire previously reported, there were also some comments made last week by Marie Osmond, who apparently isn’t a fan of celebrities refusing to participate in the inauguration.

“I think when it comes to our country we need to unite and to not support our president, I think, is wrong,” she said. “I think we should all support … whether we are happy or sad or anything else. This is America.”

Then, there was actress Nicole Kidman who also said she believes it’s important to support the president, regardless of who that individual might be; she later clarified, though, that she was merely saying she supports democracy and the Constitution, not necessarily Trump.

“So I just say, he’s now elected, and we as a country need to support whosever the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” Kidman said in her original comments. “Whatever, however that happened, he’s there, and let’s go.”

There’s no doubt additional celebrities will likely make headlines with their views on Trump, though the diversity of opinion this week was certainly interesting to see.

About Billy Hallowell: Billy Hallowell has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite and on FoxNews.com, among other outlets. Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York.