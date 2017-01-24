Majority of Clinton Supporters Want Significant Restrictions on Abortion, Poll Finds

A majority of Americans — 74 percent — want to see abortion restricted to the first trimester, according to a new Marist poll commissioned by the Knights of Columbus.

Perhaps the most intriguing figures to emerge from the results center on the notion that majorities of both Trump supporters (91 percent) and Clinton supporters (55 percent) support restricting abortion to the first three months.

Additionally, of those who favor such restrictions, 74 percent want to see the Supreme Court rule on such a measure, adding up to about 55 percent of the nation overall. And it's apparently an important issue to a great many citizens, as 59 percent said it is either "an immediate" or "important" priority, according to a press release announcing the results.

The poll also found that 83 percent of Americans oppose funding abortion in other nations, with 61 percent opposing using tax dollars to pay for the procedure in the U.S. as well.

On the question of morality, the proportions are also quite intriguing, with 59 percent of Americans believing it is "morally wrong" — 80 percent of Trump supporters and 37 percent of Clinton supporters; just 18 percent of Trump supporters say abortion is morally acceptable, with 61 percent of Clinton supporters saying the same.

Knights of Columbus CEO Carl Anderson said in a statement that the results show, overall, that there's "a consensus in America in favor of significant abortion restrictions" — one that extends beyond party lines and even into the pro-choice cohort.

"This poll shows that large percentages of Americans, on both sides of the aisle, are united in their opposition to the status quo as it relates to abortion on demand," Anderson said. "This is heartening and can help start a new national conversation on abortion."

The Marist poll was conducted among 2,729 Americans aged 18 and older from Dec. 12-19, 2016, and has a margin of error of +/-1.9 percentage points. Find out more about the research here.

