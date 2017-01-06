Mother of Murdered Teen Finds Unique Way to Honor His Memory

Nearly 11 years after a Chicago teen was murdered outside a South Side church, his mother paid tribute to him by feeding the homeless.

In 2006, someone shot and killed Terrell Bosley, 18, on his way to choir practice at church. The crime remains unsolved.

His mother, Pam Bosley, honored his memory Thursday, on what would have been his 29th birthday, by picking up groceries and making and packing up meals for the homeless.

"I want to be able to give back and show love on behalf of Terrell because Terrell loved people," Pam said, according to ABC7Chicago.com. "Today I am having some of the food catered. I am having macaroni and cheese, string beans."

"My sister made chicken," she continued. "I am giving them rib tips and meatballs. So that's the menu."

Pam gives God the credit for helping her to move forward when the night she lost her son comes to mind.

"Every day it plays back and forth," she said. "You don't get over this."

"If you know something, say something because the person who murdered my son should be locked up, and I need them off the street," she continued. "They should not be able to enjoy life, enjoy their family while I am visiting my son at the cemetery."

Father Michael Pfleger and his congregation at St. Sabina Church assisted Pam in her ministry to the homeless.

"She has been able to take all that pain and focus on saying, 'I can't save my son, but how can I save and love other people?' And that's what she's done with her life," Pfleger said.

Pam has participated in different projects over the years to better her community, and she's also on a mission to end the epidemic of violence in Chicago, according to ABC7Chicago.com.

"This past year is just, is unacceptable," she said. "In Chicago I think that we have became desensitized to violence. We have allowed this to happen."