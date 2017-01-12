One Pro-life Victory in the Battle to Prevent the Sell of Aborted Baby Body Parts

One of the key players in the practice of harvesting baby body parts from abortions is dropping a lawsuit against a Pro-Life group. It was part of a major battle between the pro-choice and pro-life communities after disturbing undercover video came to light.

StemExpress originally sought a gag order to prevent the release of an undercover videotape by The Center for Medical Progress and its founder David Daleiden.

Journalists from CMP secretly recorded a dinner meeting with StemExpress Chief Executive Officer Cate Dyer discussing the procurement of various baby body parts, including skulls, from abortion providers such as Planned Parenthood, then selling the human tissue to research laboratories.

Dyer can be seen and heard on the video making several shocking admissions about StemExpress obtaining fully intact fetuses from abortion cases, seeking "another 50 livers a week" from a "volume institution" like Planned Parenthood, and asserting that supplying fetal tissue should be "profitable" for abortion clinics.

Daleiden says the withdrawal of the lawsuit is a "victory for free speech and citizen journalism." He is still facing lawsuits filed against him by the National Abortion Federation and Planned Parenthood.

"StemExpress was the first of Planned Parenthood's accomplices to file a retaliatory lawsuit against citizen journalists and the first to seek an unconstitutional prior restraint on our First Amendment rights to speak and publish," says Daleiden, "Now, the video is out for all the world to see," (link to video) adding, "And they are walking away from their own lawsuit empty-handed."

"Life Legal is thrilled that StemExpress has dropped its meritless lawsuit," said Alexandra Snyder, Executive Director of the Life Legal Defense Foundation. "We have always maintained that the allegations raised in the lawsuit were baseless and that the suit was only filed to punish David Daleiden for exposing the truth about StemExpress' role in the illegal trafficking of fetal body parts."

Last month the Senate Judiciary Committee referred StemExpress and Planned Parenthood to the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice for investigation and possible criminal prosecution for its role in the illegal trafficking of fetal body parts.

"The findings of Congress' Select Investigative Panel have demonstrated the validity and integrity of Mr. Daleiden's undercover research and his publicly released findings," Daleiden's attornies from the Thomas More Society said in a statement. "We are pleased that StemExpress has chosen not to waste taxpayer time and money with this lawsuit."