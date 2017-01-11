Operation Blessing's 'Snow Buddies' Help Seniors Dig Out from Helena

Operation Blessing's Snow Buddy program went out in the snow to help residents in the Tidewater area of Virginia this past week.

Black ice on the roads and driveways made it difficult for the elderly to get around and pick up what they needed, so Operation Blessing decided to help any way they could.

Residents Suzanne and Gary Shelton already struggled with health problems and needed to get medication quickly, but the road conditions were preventing Suzanne from getting what she needed for her husband.

"I just didn't know what I was going to do, I have to get my husband's medicine, he's diabetic… and I have to get it by Thursday," Shelton said.

A group of kids from a local neighborhood even joined to help Operation Blessing's Snow Buddy Teams.

The Sheltons were especially grateful. Suzanne Shelton had surgery for breast cancer and has been on chemo for over a year, while her husband, Gary, is very sick with Parkinson's and diabetes.

Shelton called Operation Blessing for help because her husband's medicine was going to run out, and she needed to get him to his neurologist appointment by Friday.

Operation Blessing decided to put them at the top of their list and quickly helped them get what they needed.

"The thought of young people being interested in a senior person is just beautiful," Shelton said.

"It's just beautiful that there are still people that care. There's a lot of Seniors who just can not get out there and do this. Thank you so much," she added.

Click here for more information about Operation Blessing.

