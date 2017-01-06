Planned Parenthood Overbilled, Double-Dipped, Report Suggests 

A new report titled, "Profit. No Matter What," accuses Planned Parenthood of waste, abuse, and potential fraud.

The exposé was drafted by the Alliance Defending Freedom and Charlotte Lozier Institute, providing new information about America's largest abortion provider.

The report, which was presented to Congress, detailed the 51 known public audits of Planned Parenthood affiliates' financial data and practices.

It shows on average, the affiliates overbilled the government nearly $100,000, but one audit uncovered $5.2 million in overbilling by two California Planned Parenthood affiliates.

"The Nebraska audit found a Planned Parenthood affiliate spending federal funds on abortion expenses in violation of federal and state law,” the report explains.

It accuses Planned Parenthood of engaging in, “A pattern of practices designed to maximize their bottom-line revenues through billings to complex, well-funded federal and state programs that are understaffed and rely on the integrity of the provider for program compliance.”

ADF Senior Counsel Steven H. Aden calls on federal lawmakers to defund the billion-dollar abortion giant.

"In light of the now-established fact that nearly one in four Planned Parenthood businesses has been implicated in financial fraud or mismanagement, Congress has an opportunity, and obligation, to protect taxpayers,” Aden said.

Likewise, Charlotte Lozier Institute President Chuck Donovan says the actions of Planned Parenthood are "beyond disturbing."

“This report joins earlier findings on issues of human trafficking, failure to report statutory rape, alleged violations of fetal organ trafficking laws, and other profound concerns that reinforce the need for Congress to reallocate funds to agencies that respect human life and put women first,” Donovan said.

The report urges Congress to investigate Planned Parenthood for double-dipping by billing taxpayer-funded Medicaid for services that other entities are paying for.

This comes at the same time as a Congressional investigative report also recommended Planned Parenthood lose its taxpayer funding.

Thursday House Speaker Paul Ryan House announced that Republicans will move to take away all federal funding for Planned Parenthood, and shift those taxpayer dollars to clinics that provide heathcare services to low-income women, but not abortions.

That move would be part of the plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, and provide comprehensive preventive healthcare for patients from providers who do not perform abortions.

Jay Sekulow, Chief Legal Counsel for the American Center for Law and Justice responded by saying, "Our office on Capitol Hill is working relentlessly to ensure that Congress enacts these measures immediately so that the incoming administration makes good on its promises to defund Planned Parenthood and ensure our taxpayer money is used in community health clinics that truly value every human life."

Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood responded by saying it has petitions containing nearly 90,000 signatures of people who do not want Planned Parenthood defunded.

Dawn Laguens, Executive Vice-President of Planned Parenthood, downplayed the organization's abortion practices and instead focused on the other types of services it provides such as issuing birth control, screening for cancer and testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

Speaking on CNN, she said, "Fifty percent of Planned Parenthood health centers are located in underserved areas of this country. It is women in rural areas, women of color who are going to be affected by these cuts."