Pro-Life Movement Making Strides Against Culture of Death

Pro-lifers are gearing up to attend hundreds of events across the country this week to speak up for the rights of the unborn and call for an end to Roe v. Wade.

The annual March for Life, scheduled for Jan. 27 in Washington D.C., is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people.

This year's theme is "The Power of One."

"One person can make a difference in the world, whether in the life of one person or many. Sadly, in the U.S. alone, more than 1 million babies are not even given the opportunity to live and change the world each year," the March for Life says on its website.

"Building a culture of life and ending abortion takes each and every person. Starting with your family or neighborhood, our collective efforts will change hearts and minds, save lives, and build a culture of life."

And with that, there is some good news for pro-lifers. The number of abortion clinics continues to decline.

Clinics in West Virginia and Kentucky are the latest to permanently shut their doors.

According to Christian News Wire, The Kanawha Surgical Center in Charleston posted a sign on its door informing customers that it was closing on January 17, 2017.

And the EMW Center in Kentucky is set to close on January 27th after losing its lease. The facility had been operating since 1989.

News of the clinic closings comes as pro-choice advocates celebrated Sunday, Jan. 22, marking the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion in America.

CBN News has been reporting for the last few years the number of abortion clinics shutting down because of new abortion clinic safety regulations.

In 2014, Operation Rescue found that the number of surgical abortion clinics decreased by 12 percent and reported an overall 73 percent drop from a 1991 high of 2,176 clinics.

In 2017, the group reports that six states have only one remaining abortion facility. They are Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota and West Virginia.

Ten areas have 2-3 abortion facilities remaining: Arkansas, Delaware, District of Columbia, Maine, Nebraska, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

"As abortion facilities close, we see the number of abortions dramatically decrease in our country," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman.

"This tells us that more women are joining the trend of rejecting abortion. This is great news on a day that we remember the millions of babies - and all too often, their mothers - who have died since 1973. We pray that soon, no babies will die from the barbaric practice of abortion," he said.

Meanwhile, lawmakers in Virginia voted last week to set aside January 22nd to mourn the millions of unborn babies lost to abortion in the past 44 years, since the passage of Roe v. Wade.

Virginia lawmakers are calling Jan. 22 a "Day of Tears," CNS News reports. The measure passed by a 57-36 vote.

And Alliance Defending Freedom and the James Wilson Institute will host a panel discussion on the importance of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.

If passed, babies that survive abortion would be entitled to the same medical attention offered to any other premature baby at the same age.

Click here for more information on the free panel discussion.