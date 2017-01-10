Rough Weather Causing Problems on Both US Coasts

Extreme weather is taking a toll in the Western U.S. In California and Nevada, a deluge of rain has brought flooding and mudslides, killing at least four people.

In Reno, Nevada, more than 1,000 people were evacuated while rescue crews pulled others to safety.

More rain is expected to fall throughout the week.

The area has been suffering from a severe years-long drought. Weather forecasters are promising the current rain and snow will finally put a dent in the drought effects, but the heavy amounts falling in a short period of time are causing dangerous weather events, including possible avalanches.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevadas through Thursday.

The heavy precipitation combined with high winds is toppling trees in northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, people on the East Coast are still trying to recover from a bruising snowstorm that dumped snow and ice on the south and mid-Atlantic regions.

Many schools are still closed Tuesday, but the weather in most areas is expected to warm to above freezing and remain there throughout the week, melting the frozen precipitation and making driving safe again.