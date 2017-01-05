Senate Committee Meets over Foreign Cyber Threats, Russia

The Senate Armed Services Committee will meet Thursday morning for a hearing on "foreign cyber threats to the United States," centering their conversation on one big player in security: Russia.

Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has been at odds with President-elect Donald Trump and blames Russia for the hacks during the election.

"If you try to destroy the fundamentals of democracy, then you have destroyed a nation," McCain said.

"And by the way, there are various gradients of acts of war. I'm not saying it's an atomic attack. I'm just saying that when you attack a nation's fundamental structure, which they are doing, then it's an act of war," he added.

Trump denies there is any proof of Russia's involvement.

The "Intelligence" briefing on so-called "Russian hacking" was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2017

U.S. intelligence and Homeland Security officials said in October that the computer hackings were from "Russia's senior-most officials," to interfere with the election.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers still have questions about how the Russian government transferred stolen emails to WikiLeaks, where they were published during the last days of the campaign.

"I don't believe they interfered," Trump said in an interview with Time Magazine.

"It could be Russia. And it could be China. And it could be some guy in his home in New Jersey," Trump told the magazine. "I believe that it could have been Russia and it could have been any one of many other people. Sources or even individuals."