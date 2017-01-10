Sessions Stands His Ground in Confirmation Hearing

In 10 days President-elect Donald Trump will take the oath of office and get down to chipping away at President Barack Obama's legacy and implementing his own agenda.

This week the men and women who will help him implement his plans are facing confirmation hearings in the Senate.

Tuesday Senator Jeff Sessions was on the hot seat. Trump's pick for Attorney General enjoyed compliments from his longtime friends on the Senate Judiciary Committee on which he serves, faced tough questions from Democrats and endured jeers from protestors in the room who yelled out at different times during the hearing before Capitol Police escorted them out.

Sessions told the committee that he does not support a general ban on Muslims immigrating into the United States. Sessions says he does however support banning immigrants with dangerous ideologies.

Sessions says he will recuse himself from investigations into Hillary Clinton's email server since he made comments about it during the presidential election. He also expressed support for keeping open the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. He says the U.S. has invested a lot of money in the facility and believes it's a good place to keep terrorists captured overseas.

When asked about cherry picking federal laws to enforce, like the current administration, Sessions said, "It's not the attorney general's job to decide what laws to enforce."

It's not Sessions' first confirmation hearing. In 1986 the Senate decided not to confirm him for a federal judgeship he was nominated for by President Ronald Reagan over concerns of racial insensitivity.

Tuesday two men wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes were removed from the hearing room after causing a disruption. As Capitol Police escorted them out they yelled "you can't arrest me, I am white and white people own this government."

In his opening remarks Sessions said, "I abhor the Klan and what it represents."

Although his nomination is considered one of the more controversial of Trump's cabinet picks, Sessions is expected to be confirmed.

Wednesday we'll hear from President-elect Trump as he holds his first press conference since he was elected.