Storms Pummel Deep South, Killing Four in Alabama

Parts of the South are getting hit with more rain after severe storms took the lives of four people in Alabama.

Authorities say a tree fell on their mobile home in the town of Rehobeth in southeast Alabama, Monday evening -- the apparent result of a tornado. Authorities say seven people were inside the home at the time.

State Rep. Paul Lee spoke about the tragedy.

"You know there's a lot of people that will be affected by this and, of course, there's a lot of compassion there," he said. "(We) have great responders throughout this community that have spent a lot of time here."

The twister damaged parts of Houston County in Alabama about 7 miles north of the Florida panhandle.

The line of severe thunderstorms in the deep South produced several possible tornadoes, and residents in southern Alabama, southwest Georgia, and the Florida panhandle continued to face that threat early Tuesday.