Strangers Raise $40K for Poor 108-year-old

When a group of strangers found out an elderly woman would soon be forced out of her home, they stepped in to change everything.

A few months ago, 108-year-old Carrie Rausch faced a crisis. The assisted living facility she had called home for the past three years no longer accepted her Medicaid payment.

After outliving her assets, the situation looked grim. That is until her daughter Susan Hatfield set up a GoFundMe page with the daunting goal of $40,000.

Now generous donors have surpassed the goal, raising $43,273 to help secure her future.

"What an amazing testament to the existence of basic human kindness in a time when it sometimes seems in short supply," Hatfield wrote said.

She said her mother has always chosen to trust God during tough times.

"My mom has always said the Lord will take care of her," Hatfield told People.