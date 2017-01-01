Texas Court Makes 'Common Sense' Ruling on Transgender Mandate Including Kids

A Texas court has struck down a healthcare mandate that would reportedly force doctors to perform transgender surgeries on patients, including children, even if it's against the doctor's medical judgment.

The court ruling comes after eight states, an association of nearly 18,000 doctors, and a Catholic hospital system challenged the federal regulation.

"This is a common-sense ruling: The government has no business forcing private doctors to perform procedures on children that the government itself recognizes can be harmful and exempts its own doctors from performing," said Lori Windham, senior counsel at Becket Law, which filed a lawsuit against the new federal regulation.

"Today's ruling ensures that doctors' best medical judgment will not be replaced with political agendas and bureaucratic interference," she added.

The new regulation, if implemented, would have cost healthcare providers and taxpayers nearly $1 billion and forced close to 90,000 U.S. doctors to adhere to providing surgery for children and adults, who want sex reassignment surgery.

Research shows that 94 percent of children with gender dysphoria grow out of it and lead naturally healthy lives without the need for surgery or lifelong hormones.

"This court ruling is an across-the-board victory that will ensure that the deeply personal medical decision of a gender transition procedure remain between families and their doctor," said Windham.