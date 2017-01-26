Thousands Honor the Life and Service of Bishop Eddie Long

Thousands paid their finals respects to Georgia mega church pastor Eddie Long.

Long died more than a week ago after a battle with an aggressive cancer.

The funeral was hosted by Long's church, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia.

The morning service lasted nearly six hours as friends and family paid tribute to Long's 30-year service in ministry.

"He died empty, but he finished strong," his wife, Vanessa, said. "Everything we need to move forward, he put in us. We're going to get back to the business of ministry. We're going to serve the community. We're going to serve others because that's what he would do."

"We can't get it twisted," she added. "It's not about Bishop Long. It's about the God that Bishop Long served."

Bishop T.D. Jakes delivered a video message tribute.

"He will be greatly missed and greatly remembered," he said. "If there is one silver lining that hovers in this dark cloud today, I'm glad that this suffering is over."

Former NFL player Deion Sanders said Long taught him how to be a man and how to face adversity.

"I want you to know this man was real and perhaps all the media, naysayers (and) doubters, perhaps you were wrong about this man," he said.

Former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes shared that Long was a true friend and confidant.

Long served as the church's senior pastor since 1987 and oversaw its explosive growth, which reached 25,000 at its peak.

The church operates television and international ministries and built satellite churches in several cities, including Miami, Denver, and Charlotte, North Carolina.

In his final years, Long fell under the shadow of sexual misconduct allegations.

Although an outspoken proponent against homosexuality, four young men filed lawsuits accusing him of seducing them into sexual relationships in exchange for trips, clothes, and cars.

He settled the cases out of court and never admitted to any wrongdoing.

Long was 63 years old.

