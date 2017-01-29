Tim Tebow Foundation's Special Needs Prom Becomes Global Movement

Photo Courtesy of Tim Tebow Foundation

This year marks the third anniversary of "Night to Shine" prom, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. It is a time when special needs teens get a night to feel like royalty.

This year, more than 150,000 volunteers in more than 375 churches around the world will serve more than 75,000 teens on one night, Friday, February 10, 2017. The 375 host churches proudly represent all 50 states, 11 countries, and 28 different denominations.

The Tim Tebow Foundation will give more than $3 million to help churches host "Night to Shine" in their communities. The money pays for a complete "Night to Shine" Prom kit, complete with decorations, gifts, hair and makeup, dinner, limo rides, and much more.

Despite the flashing lights, dresses, and tuxedos, the event is all about showing the love of God on a global scale.

"One of our favorite parts of prom night is watching this movement of celebration and love make its way across the time zones around the globe," said Erik Dellenback, executive director of the Tim Tebow Foundation. "The celebration starts at 6 pm in the Philippines, and we will watch it move across the world to the moment it ends at 9 pm in Hawaii. This year is extra special because we are seeing more and more churches coming together, across denominational lines, to celebrate these incredible people and share the same message of God's love and the value and worth of each honored guest."

