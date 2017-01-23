Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South; Christian Relief Organizations Respond

At least a dozen tornadoes ripped their way from Mississippi to Georgia over the weekend, with five of them touching down near Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Authorities confirm at least four people are dead in Hattiesburg and at least 15 are confirmed dead in south Georgia.

Monday, flooding and potentially damaging winds threaten some of those same areas.

CBN's Operation Blessing has an advanced team on its way to Georgia where they will connect with local pastors and emergency crews to see what is needed and where the best setup will be for a base of operations.

Meanwhile, a Mercy Chefs' team is already on the ground providing meal services for residents of Hattiesburg. They've stationed themselves less than a mile from the heart of the destruction at Venue Church and they plan to open up two more remote sites--one near the badly damaged campus of William Carey University and another downtown.

Mercy Chefs is a faith-based, non-profit disaster relief organization that serves professionally prepared meals to victims, volunteers and first responders in national emergencies and natural disasters.

Christian Services is also in Hattiesburg. Executive Director Jim Prout said they were able to feed around 1,600 people on Sunday.

"The storm's over, but the people are putting their lives and their homes back together," Prout told a local news station in Hattiesburg.

"We didn't want them to have to leave," he said. "We want them to be able to focus on what they needed to put those lives back together and let us get the food to them. That's our talent. We feed. We want to get it out there and show God's love."

