Trump Adds an 'Apprentice' Star to His Staff, Social Media Obamacare Banter Grows

You're hired! That was the news for a handful of people who got new senior job titles in the Trump White House Wednesday.

Jay Clayton is the President-elect's pick to serve as chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission. Clayton is a well-known lawyer on Wall Street who will now be charged with providing oversight of it while encouraging investment in American companies.

"We need to undo many regulations which have stifled investment in American businesses, and restore oversight of the financial industry in a way that does not harm American workers," Trump wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Trump named a number of senior staff including Katie Walsh who will serve as deputy to chief of staff Reince Priebus, Joe Hagin who will serve as deputy over operations and former Chris Christie staffer Bill Stepien who will serve as Trump's political director.

Trump appointed former "The Apprentice" contestant and longtime loyal supporter, Omarosa Manigault to handle public engagement in the White House.

Meanwhile, for the second day on Capitol Hill, another set of tweets from the president-elect helped set the tone.

"Republicans must be careful in that the Dems own the failed Obamacare disaster, with its poor coverage and massive premium increases...like the 116% hike in Arizona. Also, deductibles are so high that it is practically useless. Don't let the Schumer clowns out of this web...massive increases of Obamacare will take place this year and Dems are to blame for the mess. It will fall of its own weight - be careful!" Trump tweeted.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence carried that message to House and Senate Republicans as he met with each group.

"We are 16 days away from the end of business as usual in Washington, D.C." Pence told reporters.

On January 20th, he says Americans can expect Trump to be in the Oval Office taking actions and reversing President Obama's executive orders.

However, he told members of Congress, "The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare."

The challenge for Republicans will be how to replace the law that affects every American.

"We want to make sure there is an orderly transition so the rug is not pulled out from under families struggling with Obamacare," Speaker Paul Ryan said.

As Pence met with Republicans, President Obama also made a rare trip to Capitol Hill to meet with Democrats. He strategized with them on ways to save his signature domestic law.

"Just wrapped meeting [email protected] on the ACA. Motivated to protect this landmark law for the millions who depend on it #SaveHealthCare," tweeted Virginia Senator Tim Kaine.

New Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters, "We're here to warn the American people" that the GOP plan to repeal Obamacare "will make America sick again."

It's a catchy new slogan by the Democrats, but they won't likely stop Republicans from doing away with the controversial law.