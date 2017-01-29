Trump, Lawmakers Fight Abortion at Home & Overseas

WASHINGTON--As hundreds of thousands of pro-lifers gathered in Washington for this year's March for Life, they suddenly had much to celebrate: what some might consider a miraculous turn-around that's turning what was a pro-choice federal government pro-life.

It's hardly started its 2017 session and the U.S. House of Representatives has already passed huge pieces of pro-life legislation. And the new president took the White House on an immediate 180-degree turn from the intense pro-choice stand of the Obama White House.

Carol Tobias, National Right to Life president, is overjoyed with the progress made in just days - including Trump taking U.S. taxpayer dollars away from international groups promoting abortion under a measure called the Mexico City policy

"This has been an amazing week," Tobias told CBN News."President Trump reinstated the Mexico City policy. Then we had the U.S. House of Representatives vote to make the Hyde Amendment permanent so that our tax dollars are not being used to pay for abortion in ANY government program."

Reggie Littlejohn, an international women's rights advocate, is overjoyed with what she's seen Trump do on the abortion issue.

"I am absolutely ecstatic," she stated.

Littlejohn is particularly heartened that Trump has stripped funding from groups promoting and aiding abortions overseas like International Planned Parenthood and the U.N. Population Fund.

"Both of these organizations have been working hand-in-hand with China in their population control program," she explained. "Their help has enabled China to implement this coercive program which includes forced abortion and forced sterilization."

Both women were disappointed that the January 21st Women's March on Washington forced out pro-life groups.

"Is there something inconsistent about being a woman and being pro-life?" Littlejohn asked rhetorically. "Are you required to be pro-choice to be a woman? Is that the message that they're giving?"

Tobias added, "I think the best response, though: 30 million women marched in November. They went into the voting booth and they elected Donald Trump."

Both expect Trump and Congress to do more in the days ahead like defunding Planned Parenthood in the U.S. and banning almost all abortions after 20 weeks, which is when the unborn can feel pain.

But Tobias warns the struggle will be long and hard, and pro-abortion forces are innovating.

"We're starting to see it in some places like California where they want to force pregnancy resource centers to tell women where they can get an abortion and that the state will probably pay for it," she explained, adding, "Where they are getting states laws to say there doesn't have to be a physician that does the abortion. 'We will let other medical providers perform the procedure.' We are now seeing these computer companies that say 'order online and we will send you the chemical abortion pills so you can kill your baby at home.'"

For many years those who came to Washington for the March for Life have had to put on a brave face because so much of the news on their fight against abortion has been bad news. Not so much this year.

From what Donald Trump's been doing, to what Congress has been doing, to the fact the number of abortions is actually down, and three-quarters of the abortion clinics have closed, it's turning out to be a very good year for the pro-life cause.