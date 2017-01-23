'We Covered Each Other, We Prayed.' Tornadoes Strike Southeast

Deadly tornadoes struck the Southeast over the weekend, taking the lives of at least 19 people. Weather authorities report nearly 40 possible tornadoes from early Saturday into Sunday evening.

The town of Adel, Georgia., located near the Florida border, took a direct hit from a tornado, devastating the rural community, killing at least seven people and leveling homes.

"We all came in the hall and put our granddaughter down, and we covered each other, and we just laid there, and we prayed," said Brenda Griffin, an Adel resident.

At least 14 people died in Georgia alone. An extremely strong "long track" of fast-moving tornadoes ripped through the state, just one area of the Southeast pounded by the severe weather.

"Florida affected, Alabama affected by the tornados and just expressed our sincere condolences for the lives taken," President Donald Trump said at a news conference.



Weather officials also are investigating the destruction in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. The weather service says a twister there on Saturday was probably on the ground for 15 miles. A powerful EF4 tornado struck that same area just four years ago.

A twister also pummeled an area of Louisiana near the Texas border with around 135-mile-per-hour winds.

Meanwhile, CBN's Operation Blessing is heading to the Southeast to help residents move debris, to provide food for those in need, and to help people rebuild their lives.

Forecasters say the severe weather is now moving north, up the Atlantic coast.