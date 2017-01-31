WHOA: Time-Lapse of the ENTIRE March For Life Rally Pretty Much Says it All

Faithwire has been covering the events in Washington, D.C. today at the March For Life rally. The turnout was pretty remarkable, and history was made as for the first time in 44 years a Vice President or President addressed the crowd in person.

WATCH: VP Mike Pence's Speech at March For Life: 'It's a Good Day'

Faithwire's Senior Editor Billy Hallowell reported from the event that once the march began, supporters streamed across the starting line for well over an hour straight. Here's what it looked like – a pretty impressive scene:

