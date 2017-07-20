A Miracle Reverses a 2-Year-Old's Brain Damage after Drowning

Eden Carlson drowned in a swimming pool last year, after she was submerged under water for 15 minutes, according Sunny Skyze.

She was technically dead for nearly two hours.

The little girl's mother found her, pulled her out and performed CPR before she took her to the hospital where doctors were ultimately able to revive her two hours later.

Her lack of oxygen left her with severe brain injuries, which left her unable to speak, walk or respond to verbal cues.

This left her in the hospital for 48 days to receive medical care before being released.

Fifty-five days later, doctors began using a series of oxygen treatments to try and help heal Carlson's brain.

In order to "wake up" her brain, doctors gave the toddler oxygen at a pressure higher than the general atmospheric pressure, which increased the amount of oxygen in her blood and repaired her damaged tissue in a sealed, pressurized hyperbaric chamber.

After ten sessions of the doctors treatments, her skills improved.

She was able to walk and speak better than before the accident, and improved in all of her neurological, motor function and cognition tests.

Carlson had an MRI scan 162 days later that showed she still has mild residual brain damage, but the cortical and white matter atrophy she suffered was almost completely reversed.

