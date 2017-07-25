'Abortion is NOT Healthcare': Pro-Life Activists Call on Congress to Defund Planned Parenthood

Pro-life leaders and grassroots activists nation wide host a webcast Tuesday night, calling for national mobilization to defund Planned Parenthood and declare that abortion is not health care.

This comes after Senate Republicans voted 51-50, today, to advance the health care debate.

Students for Life of America will host the web-cast tonight beginning at 8:00 PM ET via Facebook Live. Watch the event at the CBN Facebook Page.

Speakers include David Bereit, Founder of 40 Days for Life and Kristan Hawkins, President of Students for Life of America, who will discuss why the time is now for the Senate to vote to defund America's largest abortion provider, Planned Parenthood, and why no provisions for abortion should be included in the replacement bill.

