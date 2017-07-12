AMAZING: Teen Refuses to let Autism Define Him, See What Action He Takes

A 15-year-old autistic boy says he is "putting his autism aside" to help brighten the lives of children with cancer.

Carter Crocket is a high school freshman in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While many may see the autistic teen as disabled, the children at St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee see him in a different light.

Fox News reports Crocket spent a year collecting 15,000 crayons and 1,500 coloring books to send to the pediatric cancer patients at St. Jude's.

"Well, everyone loves to colour...and I thought, maybe I could bring color back into their lives by donating crayons and coloring books," Carter told Fox News.

Carter's mom explained it is rare for autistic people to empathize with others.

"The fact that he was feeling compassion toward other people is huge because that's not something that autistic kids have – that's really hard for them to do," Patti Crockett told Fox News.

Carter says his mission is all about focusing on children in need and moving beyond his disability.

"I'm putting my autism on the side so I can help them," he said.

Local businesses and restaurants chipped in to make his vision a reality. Chili's donated gift cards, toys, and other items.

Carter and his friends loaded up all the toys and gifts and drove to Memphis to hand-deliver them.

He has since been honored by the local police department and St. Jude's staff for his charity.