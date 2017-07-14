Army Vets Last Wish: Call or Text Me

Lee Hernandez, an Army veteran in New Braunfels, Texas has a terminal illness, and not much longer to live.

But he does have one final request: He wants people to call and text him.

Hernandez served for 27 years and did one tour in Iraq. Right now, he's in hospice care.

His wife, Ernestine Hernandez, says her husband became so despondent after a lapse in communication that he felt like "no one wants to talk to me," according to USA Today.

She got in contact with "Caregivers of Wounded Warriors" and requested they help spread her husband's wish.

"They are an excellent support group of wives and ladies who know the struggles of what we go through," she said.

Earlier this week, a Facebook group, the Arizona Veterans Forum, posted about Lee, explaining his situation and asking people to call and text the 47-year-old.

Since then, people have reached out to him. Ernestine is grateful.

She calls Lee a "fighter, and says "a lot of people call to pray with him. It really uplifts him."

"Thank you everyone for your calls and support. I am trying to give him the best life I am able to with the help of my mom," she said.

People who want to reach her husband can call or text him at 210-632-6778 between 2pm and 6pm local time.

Ernestine says that if he doesn't respond, it's simply because he's in too much pain.



And even though Lee Hernandez is in a tough spot, Ernestine said that he's "beaten the odds and his strong will keeps him going."